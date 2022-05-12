Chlöe Bailey Reveals That She Used to Be ‘Ashamed of My Curves,’ But Not Anymore

With songs like “Have Mercy” under her belt, it’s hard to believe Chlöe Bailey, who typically oozes confidence, was ever insecure about her body.

“When I’m [not performing], I’m a bubbly, corny, clumsy person,” the star recently told Allure for her June/July Melanin Edit cover story. “But when the lights turn on, something just happens. I’m somebody else.”

She added that she wants to be real with her audience, since “we’re not all supposed to be perfect, like bad b—- and confident all the time.” The Chlöe x Halle star continued, “We have different layers, ebbs and flows to our lives. It would be completely unfair for me to portray myself to the world like I have no problems. Because I do.”

Bailey also discussed what it was like growing up in the 2000s, where she felt insecure about having “thick thighs and a butt” because “if someone on television told you that you had a big butt, they meant it as an insult.”

“I was a little ashamed of my curves. I tried to hide them. It took a very, very long time,” she said. Thankfully, over time, she has come to embrace her body just the way it is. “Now my favorite thing about [my body] is my butt.”

Just last month, the singer unveiled her newest single, “Treat Me,” where she muses in the chorus, “Treat me like I treat me / And you know I do it right.”

The single marks Chloe’s first of 2022, after a breakthrough 2021 with her debut solo hit “Have Mercy.” The Murda Beatz-produced “Mercy” hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and broke into the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. The 23-year-old artist performed the song during the 2021 MTV VMAs and AMAs.