Chlöe Bailey Reflects on ‘Amazing’ 2021 & Sets New Year’s Resolutions for 2022

Chlöe Bailey has so much to be grateful for this year and took a moment on Wednesday (Dec. 29) to reflect on the trying times and triumphant ones.

She shared videos from the past year that revealed how she set out for her solo debut, from practicing choreography for her debut single “Have Mercy” to tearfully thanking God following her ABC Juneteenth performance of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good,” to filming the “Have Mercy” music video. But the most valuable lesson the Chloe x Halle breakout star learned is fall down seven times, get up eight.

“2021 has been about falling and getting the f— back up. looking back, this has been an AMAZING year!” she captioned the series of videos on her separate Instagram account from her sister Halle’s, which the two launched earlier this year as well as individual Twitter accounts. “It’s been hard believing in myself but God has had my back every step of the way. i am filled with so much GRATITUDE and can’t wait to continue to walk in light. my resolution this year…to not be so hard on myself, work hard but make sure i have fun doing it!!!”

The Murda Beatz-produced “Mercy” recently hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and broke into the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. The 23-year-old artist performed the song during the 2021 MTV VMAs and AMAs. She was slated to perform “Have Mercy” during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 from Times Square in New York City, but canceled on Dec. 29.

Swipe through Chlöe’s “amazing” 2021 below.