Chlöe Is Heading Out on Her First North American Headlining Tour: See the Dates

Chlöe Bailey is gearing up to release her debut solo album In Pieces in March 31, and to celebrate, the R&B star revealed on Tuesday (Feb. 28) that she’s heading out on her first-ever headlining North American tour.

The 11-date gig will kick off on April 11 at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago and includes stops in New York, Atlanta and more before concluding at The Novo in Los Angeles on May 3. Tickets will go on sale to the public starting March 3 at 10 a.m. local time. See more information — including presale instructions — here.

Chlöe’s In Pieces will feature lead single “Pray It Away” as well as her recently released Chris Brown collaboration, “How Does It Feel.” In an August interview with Essence, the singer — who is one half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle — explained that her album is “everything that I’ve been going through, all the tearing down, people underestimating, telling me I can’t do it — all of those things have gone into the music.” She added, “The album is me picking myself up and talking myself out of any little place or space that the world has tried to put me in, that people and personal relationships have tried to put me in, and even [doing that to] myself. It’s me breaking free.”

See below for the full list of tour dates.

April 11 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

April 13 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

April 14 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

April 17 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

April 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

April 20 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

April 23 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

April 25 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

April 26 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

April 30 – Sacramento, CA – Sol Blume (festival)

May 3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo