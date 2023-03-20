Chlöe Bailey Unveils Track List for Debut Album ‘In Pieces’ Featuring Chris Brown, Future & More

Chlöe Bailey revealed the track list for her upcoming album In Pieces on Monday (March 20).

The 14-song track list boasts previously released singles like “Pray It Away” and “How Does It Feel,” featuring Chris Brown, as well as additional collaborations with Missy Elliott (“Told Ya”) and Future (“Cheatback”). Noticeably missing from the back cover are singles like “Have Mercy,” “Treat Me,” “Surprise” and the Latto-assisted “For the Night.”

Last week, the elder half of Chloe x Halle showed off the whimsical artwork for the album, which depicts her holding a colorful, crystalline version of her heart. In a message written to fans, she shared, “I saw a porcelain doll 3 years ago, holding her heart just like this and from then, I said this will be my album cover…”

She went on to explain that even the red tint of her hair is symbolic of the most difficult period of her life, when she dyed it red, about a year and a half ago. “IN PIECES is for the ones who behind closed doors are breaking and don’t know how much more they can take,” Bailey continued, in part. “I hope this project brings healing to those who listen, as it’s been completely therapeutic for me and I can’t wait to share my heart with you, literally.”

While In Pieces is due March 31 via Columbia Records and Parkwood Entertainment, Bailey’s younger sister Halle Bailey is gearing up to show the world her role as Ariel in the live-action adaptation of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, out May 26.

Check out the full track list for In Pieces below.