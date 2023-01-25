Chloe Bailey Teases New Single ‘Pray It Away’ With Stunning Candlelight Photos: Here’s When It Arrives

Chloe Bailey‘s highly anticipated debut solo album, In Pieces, is finally on the way. The singer, one-half of sister duo Chloe x Halle, revealed her album plans this week, and she followed up the announcement with news about the LP’s lead single on Wednesday (Jan. 25).

The “Treat Me” singer shared a stunning image of herself draped in white and sheer fabric, holding her hands up in prayer. Bailey is seen at the center of a religious space and kneels in the middle of a floor surrounded by glowing white candles. “1ST PIECE. #PRAYITAWAY. JAN 27TH,” the 24-year-old wrote, indicating that her album’s first single is arriving this Friday.

Fans in the comments section were more than excited for the upcoming release. SZA hopped in the conversation and wrote, “I cannot WAIT !!!” while another user gushed over the visuals and said, “brooo this is sickening!!!”

Though there are currently no other details about In Pieces, Bailey’s Tuesday announcement revealed that the record will be released in March; an exact release date has yet to be shared.

In an interview with Essence, Chloe explained that the album is “everything that I’ve been going through, all the tearing down, people underestimating, telling me I can’t do it — all of those things have gone into the music.” She added, “The album is me picking myself up and talking myself out of any little place or space that the world has tried to put me in, that people and personal relationships have tried to put me in, and even [doing that to] myself. It’s me breaking free.”

See Bailey’s announcement for “Pray It Away” below.