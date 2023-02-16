Chloe Bailey Announces Second ‘In Pieces’ Single ‘How Does It Feel’ Featuring Chris Brown

With March just around the corner, the arrival of Chloe Bailey‘s solo studio album In Pieces, is imminent. To further drum up anticipation for the LP’s release, the singer — who is one-half of sister duo Chloe x Halle — revealed the title of the second single from the project, as well as its featured artist, on Thursday (Feb. 16).

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Chloe Bailey Chris Brown See latest videos, charts and news

“2ND PIECE. HOW DOES IT FEEL @chrisbrownofficial,” Bailey revealed via Instagram and Twitter, along with a photo of her and the “No Guidance” singer sharing an intimate embrace. The post also shared the track’s arrival date — next Friday, Feb. 24. Brown hopped into the comments section of Bailey’s post, adding a fire emoji as his sign of approval.

“How Does It Feel” will serve as the second offering (or rather, the second piece) from Bailey’s solo record. The track will arrive after the singer previously released lead track “Pray It Away” last month on Jan. 27.

Though “How Does It Feel” provides yet another look into Bailey’s debut, some fans were less than thrilled with her decision to feature Brown on the track. “Is it really that difficult to not work with known abusers or do ppl in the industry just not care at all,” an Instagram user commented on her post. There were individuals that also defended Brown and Bailey, with one user stating, “They’re singing a song not dating. Y’all need to get over what Chris Brown did when he was 18/20s. The man is in his 30s now. Are y’all the same person you were at 18?”

In Pieces will be released in March; an exact release date has yet to be shared. In an interview with Essence, Chloe explained that the album is “everything that I’ve been going through, all the tearing down, people underestimating, telling me I can’t do it — all of those things have gone into the music.” She added, “The album is me picking myself up and talking myself out of any little place or space that the world has tried to put me in, that people and personal relationships have tried to put me in, and even [doing that to] myself. It’s me breaking free.”

See Bailey’s announcement for “How Does It Feel” below.