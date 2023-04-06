Chlöe Bailey Is Proud That She and Her Sister Halle Can ‘Shine Together & Also Separate’

As the rollout for Chlöe Bailey‘s debut solo album In Pieces continues, so do the comparisons to her younger sister Halle.

During a Thursday (April 6) appearance on TODAY, Bailey got candid about being contrasted with her sister, getting mentorship from Beyoncé and even performed her latest single “In Pieces” for the first time live.

“It’s freeing, it’s scary, it’s exciting, it’s liberating,” Chlöe said of her debut. “There’s so many words I can use to describe it, but I’m just so grateful that I have gotten to a headspace where I’m comfortable being who I am completely.”

When host Jenna Bush Hager remarked that she often gets compared to her younger sister, the “How Does It Feel” singer said, “With Halle for me that is how it is, that’s exactly how it is. I’m so happy that I had her all my life since she was born … I’ve always felt like a protective Mama Bear and I am just so proud of her on all of her endeavors and mine as well. I just think it’s so great how we can shine together so bright and also separately.”

The singer, who also has a starring role in the upcoming film Praise This, touched on her and her sister’s relationship to Beyoncé, remarking that she is “constantly inspired by her and her work ethic and her drive, and to know she loves sis and I as much as she does and always is in our corner and its pretty cool.”

See Chloe’s interview and performance in the videos below.