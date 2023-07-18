Chloe Bailey Looks Vibrant in Cheeky Photos From ‘Baby’s First Carnival’ in St. Lucia

Chloe Bailey has finally made it to her first Carnival. On Tuesday (July 17), the “How Does It Feel” singer shared photos of the larger-than-life costume she donned for Carnival in St. Lucia.

“Baby’s first carnival with @legendscarnival !!! had the best time of my entire life,” the singer wrote on Instagram, captioning a series of pictures of her outfit, which consisted of a blue, pink, purple and orange feathered headpiece to match the feather arm attachments, a colorful thong bikini with matching garter belt and a beaded cover-up that cascaded down the length of her body.

Fans and friends in the comments could not stop gushing over Bailey’s look for the festival. Sister Halle Bailey chimed in, “YOU LOOK SO AMAZING!!!!!!” Flo Milli wrote “eattt” with several heart-eyes emojis, with former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui adding, “Gorgeousssss.”

In addition to sharing the pictures to her feed, Chloe posted behind-the-scenes photos and video from the getting-ready process, as well as videos of her dancing with other Carnival attendees in the street of St. Lucia to her Instagram Stories. At one point, the 25-year-old stopped for a young girl who wanted to hug her while admiring her outfit.

Later this summer, Chloe will embark on her In Pieces Tour, which is slated to kick off Aug. 20 in Sacramento, Calif. The trek will make stops across North America in Phoenix, Denver, Toronto, Charlotte and more before concluding Sept. 10. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday.

See photos from Chloe’s Carnival celebrations here.