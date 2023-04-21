Here’s What Chlöe Bailey Said About Possibly Opening for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour

Chlöe Bailey stopped by The Breakfast Club on Friday (April 21) and hinted whether she might be opening for Beyoncé on the Renaissance World Tour.

DJ Envy brought the subject up rather coyly, and without mentioning Queen Bey by name, when he asked the “Cheatback” singer, “You’re on a sold-out tour — does that mean that you’re not gonna be a special guest, or that you are gonna be a special guest, on somebody else’s tour coming up?”

“Well, I’m definitely gonna see the show, for sure,” Chlöe replied about the Beyoncé stadium tour. “And it’s been exciting seeing what I’ve been doing for myself. Like, I’ve never headlined a solo tour, ever. Sis and I never got to do it for Ungodly Hour because we were in the midst of a pandemic so I didn’t really know what to expect going into it.”

The hosts of the morning show also tried to stir the pot by bringing up opinions circulating on Twitter that Beyoncé didn’t promote her longtime mentee’s debut solo album In Pieces, leading to disappointing sales and unrealized potential. (The album charted at No. 119 on the Billboard 200, moving 10,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.)

However, Chlöe immediately shut down the chatter, stating emphatically, “I love Bey. And she’s supported my sis and I since we had our little locs on YouTube, so it’s all love over here. I love her.”

And while the public may not see everything Beyoncé has done to support the elder half of Chloe x Halle as she branches out on her own, the Swarm star made it clear ahead of the album’s release that her mentor was very involved behind the scenes. “I know she listened to the album,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “She gave me notes on it before I released it”

Watch Chlöe’s full interview with The Breakfast Club below.