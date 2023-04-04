Chloe Bailey Reveals Beyoncé ‘Gave Me Notes’ on Debut Album ‘In Pieces’

Most musicians can’t say that the most-awarded artist in Grammy history gave them pointers on their debut album, but Chloe Bailey can. The 24-year-old singer revealed at the premiere of her new movie Praise This that none other than Beyoncé listened to In Pieces, Bailey’s brand new solo record, before its release and provided constructive criticism that any rising star would kill for.

“Yes, I know she listened to the album,” Bailey shared when asked by ET if the “Break My Soul” singer had heard In Pieces yet. “She gave me notes on it before I released it.”

“I love her so much,” Bailey continued. “Dearly, dearly, and I’m so grateful to her for everything.”

Bey and Bailey have been friends for years, with the former serving as a mentor for the latter since 2015. It was that year when the Ivy Park founder took notice of Chloe and her younger sister, Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey, after the two covered “Pretty Hurts” from 2013’s Beyoncé. Bey later signed the duo to her Parkwood Entertainment management company.

Queen B even presented Chloe and Halle with the Rising Star Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, gushing that she was “so proud” of the sisters. “You’ve done this with authenticity, with grace, with raw talent, and you manage to shine in every room you enter, and I’ll always love you,” Bey continued at the time.

Since being taken under Beyoncé’s wing, Chloe x Halle have released three LPs: 2017’s The Two of Us, 2018’s The Kids Are Alright and 2020’s Ungodly Hour. The elder Bailey went on to kick off a solo career with her 2021 debut single “Have Mercy.”

Bailey also opened up about how she’s feeling now following In Pieces‘ March 31 release. “I was so nervous, and now I just feel at peace,” the Swarm actress confessed. “I’m so happy it’s out. I got to say everything I wanted to say, and I hope people get an insight more into who Chloe is.”