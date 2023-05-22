×
Chloe Bailey Is Glowing in Gold Bikini While Enjoying a Beach Vacation

"Having my eat pray love moment," she captioned the happy post.

Chlöe
Chlöe attends 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Inglewood, Calif. Monica Schipper/GI

Chloe Bailey is enjoying a much-deserved tropical vacation.

The “Pray It Away” singer took to Instagram on Monday (May 22) to share a fun video montage of her recent trip, where she dances around in a gold fringe bikini, does cartwheels in the grass, swims in the ocean, eats delicious meals, goes on hikes, surfs, takes outdoor showers and generally enjoys herself. “baby finally went on vacation.. having my eat pray love moment,” she captioned the post.

Her sister, The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey, supported her sibling in the comments section, writing, “So beautiful!!!”

The vacation comes after a busy year for the 24-year-old singer, who is fresh off the release of her solo album, In Pieces, and went on tour in support of the project last month. “In Pieces is for the ones who behind closed doors are breaking and don’t know how much more they can take,” she previously wrote of the album. “In Pieces is for the ones who hold the people up around them while barely holding themselves. In Pieces is for the people who continue to get stabbed in the back, heart broken by the ones they thought they could trust, but STILL that doesn’t change their heart and how they love. In Pieces is for the ones like me, who wear their outer shell so well that you’d have no idea what they’re going through.”

See Chloe’s vacation post below.

