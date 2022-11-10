Chinx Posthumous Album ‘Chinx Drugz 6’ On the Way

A new Chinx posthumous album titled Chinx Drugz 6 is on the way, his label announced Thursday (Nov. 10). The release, set for Dec. 2, will come two days ahead of the late rapper’s Dec. 4 birthday.

“It’s been 7 years since we lost Lionel Pickens P.K.A Chinx Drugz,” Chinx’s former manager Doug Ellison said in a statement. “To the people that know and love him it still feels like yesterday! As his friend, manager, and executive producer, I had the pleasure of witnessing his evolution into the artist many grew to love. With the release of CR6, we decided to approach the project with the same intensity that we approached his albums while returning to the street roots, club chants, and anthems Chinx was known for.”

While the album’s official track list isn’t out yet, a variety of collaborators have been announced, including Benny the Butcher and Quavo & Offset of Migos. Chinx’s brother JFK WAXX will also appear on the record.

Chinx, also known as Chinx Drugz, rose to prominence as a contributor to French Montana’s Coke Boys, a collaborative project that started in September 2010. Chinx’s song “I’m a Coke Boy” later rocketed him to budding stardom.

The rapper was murdered in May 2015 while in Jamaica, Queens. The culprits reportedly targeted Chinx based on a six-year-long grudge that developed while Chinx was serving time on Rikers Island.

Chinx’s death is also being revisited in WE tv’s Hip Hop Homicides series, which is being produced by rapper 50 Cent. Other murdered rappers being explored on the series include Pop Smoke, XXXTentacion, and King Von. Chinx’s episode will air Nov. 24 on WE tv.

“This project shows his diversity and lyrical ability is still unmatched. It has been a four year journey that includes some of his most candid recordings. Our goal has been to keep the integrity of each recording while punching through with the finished product!

Fans can pre-save the album here.