Chilean President Gabriel Boric Wants Taylor Swift to Perform in Chile

Taylor Swift announced a series of Latin and South American tour dates for her The Eras run earlier this month, and Chilean President Gabriel Boric is hoping to get the superstar to add Chile to her list.

Boric — who is a self-proclaimed Swiftie — shared in a video posted to YouTube that he reached out to Swift. “I wrote to her not too long ago, let’s see if she responds, so that one day she can include us in her Latin America tour,” he says in the clip, translated to English. “One day, she’ll listen to the Chilean Swifties and I have no doubt she’ll come to Chile. Hopefully sometime within the next three years.”

The total number of Latin American Eras Tour shows now stands at 12, each of which will see support from Sabrina Carpenter. The leg kicks off on August 24 in Mexico City, Mexico, where Swift will play four shows before heading to Buenos Aires Argentina on November 11 for three nights. On November 18, she’ll head down to Brazil to play two shows in Rio de Janeiro and three shows in São Paulo.

Earlier on Tuesday (June 20), Swift also announced more international dates in Europe, Asia and Australia. “EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY,” Swift wrote on Instagram revealing the news. “I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!”

See below for Chilean President Boric’s thoughts on Swift potentially performing in Chile below.