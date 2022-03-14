Chicago’s ARC Music Festival Returns In 2022 With Another All-House Lineup

Debuting last summer, Chicago’s ARC Music Festival paid homage to the city’s history as the home of house music with a lineup composed entirely of artists spanning the genre. Now, organizers are spinning the concept again.

On Monday (March 14), the festival announced another sojourn through the many flavors of house music with a heavy-hitting lineup for its sophomore event. ARC Music Festival 2022 will feature a who’s who of the global house scene including Carl Cox, Richie Hawtin, DJ Tennis, Charlotte De Witte, Lane 8, Chris Lake, Anna, Adam Beyer playing b2b with Eric Prydz’s alter-ego Cirez D, Nora En Pure and many others.

The house music festival will return to Chicago’s Union Park over Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 2-4. Expanding from two to three days, the 2022 event will once again feature a stage hosted by renowned Spanish party brand Elrow, known for throwing happily frenzied dancefloor experiences.

As with its debut year, ARC is paying homage to the city’s own iconic and up-and-coming artists with Chicago-born acts including Honey Dijon, Derrick Carter, DJ Lady D, Farriswheel’s Gene Farris, Green Velvet of Get Real, Chip E., veterans Ron Carroll and Mike Dunn, along with rising Windy City act Kryptogram.

ARC is produced by Auris Presents, a Chicago-based production company launched in 2020 by partners Nick Karounos, a veteran venue owner and festival producer; Stuart Hackley, the founder of national event company Loud Crowd; and John Curley, who hails from electronic promoter Paradigm Presents and who’s been a staple in the Chicago dance music scene since the early ’90s.

“You see a lot of festivals that incorporate legends and innovators of a scene, and they’re sometimes relegated to side stages or lower parts of a lineup — places where their impact in the culture of music is not properly reflected,” Hackley told Billboard in 2022. “Part of our mission was to take all the artists that are part of the Chicago house music community through the years, people without whom this sound would not be around, and put them right next to the larger artists that are playing this music nowadays.”

See the complete lineup for the 2022 ARC Music Festival below.