Chester Bennington’s Widow Talinda Celebrates His Birthday in Emotional Post: ‘The Pain Doesn’t Get Any Easier’

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park and wife Talinda Ann Bentley arrive at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand on May 20, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chester Bennington would have turned 46 this year. His wife Talinda Bennington honored the occasion Sunday (March 20) in an emotional birthday tribute to the Linkin Park frontman, who died by suicide in July 2017.

“Happy Birthday my love!” she wrote underneath an old photo of Chester posing with a birthday gift. “We miss you so much. The pain doesn’t get any easier but you get used to it is what they say. I’m not sure I believe that at all. There’s no getting used to this type of grief.”

Before his death, Bennington was open about his struggles with drug and alcohol addictions as well as the trauma of being sexually abused as a child. He had three kids from previous relationships before his 2005 marriage to Talinda, with whom he had three more children. “I don’t like anybody, so I made all my friends,” he joked about his family to Billboard in 2017.

“I’m doing my best to raise our babies the way we always talked about,” Talinda continued in her post. “You were my other half and it is so hard walking without you. I love you and we are celebrating you today.”

After Chester died, Talinda launched her initiative with Give an Hour called 320 Changes Direction, which strives to streamline access to available mental health resources and “change the culture” surrounding mental wellness. She often posts photos and videos of her kids, along with the occasional tribute post to her late husband.

“You always had a way to make us all laugh,” she wrote for the anniversary of his death last year. “I see you in our babies every day. Lily is your mini me, with her looks and beautiful voice. Tyler has your wit, intellect, looks, and the same obsession for trying to figure out space and time. And Lila, she has your heart of gold.”

See Talinda Bennington’s beautiful message to Chester below:

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255, or dial 988) for free, confidential support and resources 24/7.