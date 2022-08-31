Here’s What Cher Had to Say About Dua Lipa Being Called ‘the Cher of Our Generation’

Cher has something she wants you to remember: There can only be one Cher. On Tuesday (Aug. 30), the 76-year-old icon reacted to people on Twitter comparing her to Dua Lipa with a slightly sassy tweet of her own, prompting fans to debate whether or not it’s fair to compare older artists who are still alive and well with those that are younger.

It all started when one user tweeted now deleted side-by-side photos of Cher and the “Levitating” singer, both of whom were sporting sleek, long black hair and similarly strappy, glittery, form-fitting gowns. “Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation,” the Twitter user captioned the pictures.

“So much truth in one Tweet,” replied another user, tagging both Cher and Dua Lipa.

That’s when Cher herself got involved. Replying to both users, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” musician simply wrote, “How many yrs are in a generation,” adding a sarcastic “thinking” emoji.

Her response got fans talking about the implications of comparing musicians who topped the charts in decades past to younger performers. “Props to her for this,” commented one person, retweeting Cher’s response. “I find the ‘they’re the new (insert artist)’ so offensive especially when the original artist is still alive.”

“@Cher is Cher,” wrote another. “No one else will ever be Cher. Period.”

And though the ensuing conversation was steered to center around the two women’s artistry, the original poster of the side-by-side photos left a comment clearing up their intentions after deleting their original post. “I was praising u and dua style,” they wrote in Cher’s replies. “Some people didn’t get the message.”

See Cher’s response to being compared to Dua Lipa below: