Cher Encourages Voters to Choose Kathy Hochul, Catherine Cortez Masto Ahead of 2022 Midterm Elections

Cher used her social media reach over the weekend to encourage her four million Twitter followers to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

In a pair of videos, the pop icon focused in on supporting two female candidates: Governor Kathy Hochul of New York and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada.

“New Yorkers, it’s election season. Right now you have a Trump supporter trying to oust your Democratic governor, Kathy Hochul,” she said in one. “This man, Lee Zeldin, has riled up the MAGA base to support him and the polls show it could be a close race.

“New York, I love you with all my heart,” Cher continued. “I have spent half of my life there and I would hate to see a guy who wants to ban abortion, frack the state and have ‘Don’t Say Gay’ policies in schools become the governor of your great state.”

In the second video about Sen. Cortez Masto, the Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! star reminds Nevada voters that “In this election, what happens in Vegas won’t stay in Vegas,” as the results from the swing state will inevitably affect the balance of the Senate, and thereby the entire country. Both of Cher’s posts directed followers to iwillvote.com, a website with state-by-state voting resources put together by the Democratic National Committee.

Back in September, Cher also hit the catwalk during Paris Fashion Week by walking in the Balmain finale hand-in-hand with designer Olivier Rousteing.

Watch Cher’s political PSAs for New York and Nevada below.