Cher Says Mother Georgia Holt Was in ‘So Much Pain’ Before She Died

Just a few days after Georgia Holt died at 96 on Dec. 10, Cher is giving more information on her mother’s death.

After noting that she “can’t sleep very well,” on Twitter on Tuesday (Dec. 13), the “Believe” singer explained that Holt had “been Sick & rallying, she then got bad, She was in so much pain.”

Cher continued, “Finally she coded on way to [the hospital]. By time we Got to Hosp….The Woman who Who Was MY KICK A– MOM was No [longer] Here.” The 76-year-old singer did not reveal any additional details surrounding Holt’s illness.

Cher also encouraged fans to listen to Holt’s song, “I’m Just Your Yesterday,” which features the late star’s iconic daughter. “You’ll see where I stole my voice,” Cher wrote.

Holt appeared in such films as A Life of Her Own (1950), Grounds for Marriage (1951), Father’s Little Dividend (1951) and Artists and Models (1955) and on TV shows like The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet and, as a “Jacques Marcel” model, on I Love Lucy (in the hilarious 1956 episode “Lucy Gets a Paris Gown”).

In the music world, she was offered a contract by Columbia Records, and in 1980 recorded an album, Honky Tonk Woman, which features “I’m Just Your Yesterday.” The album wasn’t officially released until 2013, after the master tapes were rediscovered in Holt’s garage.

“I know that a record company might want to sign me just because I’m Cher’s mother,” she told People magazine in 1978. “I’d like to have a career, but I’m not going to be a novelty or a flash in the pan. A lot of people say I can do it.”