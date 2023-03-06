×
Cher Is Making Music With Her Boyfriend Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards

36-year-old Edwards is an artist and producer himself.

Cher
Cher attends the premiere of Apple TV +'s "Sidney" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Sept. 21, 2022 in Los Angeles. Jon Kopaloff/GI

Cher and Alexander “A.E.” Edwards are taking their relationship to the next level.

The icon told E! News on Monday (March 6) that she’s working on new music, and she’s even brought her boyfriend — who is a producer himself — into the studio for collaboration. “I’m going to England to make two albums,” she revealed. “Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I’m pretty excited about that. He’s a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I’m happy about that.”

Cher also added that she’s “trying to get myself in shape” for an upcoming tour she is planning to embark on later this year.

The “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer previously opened up about the 40-year age difference in her relationship. “On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” she admitted on The Kelly Clarkson Show back in December. “But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”

She noted that Edwards is “very kind, very smart, he’s very talented, and he’s really funny,” before sweetly observing, “And I think he’s quite handsome.”

Cher and Edwards met at Paris Fashion Week in September, and were later spotted holding hands. The rapper and music executive was previously linked to Amber Rose, with whom he shares three-year-old son Slash Electric.

