Cher Gushes Over ‘Fabulous’ New Boyfriend, Even Though ‘On Paper, It’s Kind of Ridiculous’

Cher knows her 40-year age difference with new boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards is making headlines, but she doesn’t mind at all.

The 76-year-old icon stopped by The Kelly Clarkson show this week, where she talked about her relationship with the 36-year-old artist. “On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” she admitted. “But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”

She added that Edwards is “very kind, very smart, he’s very talented, and he’s really funny,” before adding, “And I think he’s quite handsome.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Cher Kelly Clarkson See latest videos, charts and news

Clarkson then asks Cher if it’s true that she’s always thought older men were “intimidated” by her, to which the “Believe” singer replied, that she “would’ve never had a date” if there weren’t younger men in her life. “Older men just didn’t like me all that much,” she explained. “Do you know what I mean? I have had a couple boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn’t like me for some reason. And maybe younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things, and you have the strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody, okay?”

Cher and Edwards met at Paris Fashion Week in September, and were later spotted holding hands. The rapper and music executive was previously linked to Amber Rose, with whom he shares three-year-old son Slash Electric.

Watch the full clip of Cher on The Kelly Clarkson Show below.