Cher Pays Tribute to Betty White With ‘Thank You For Being a Friend’ Performance

NBC will be honoring Betty White two weeks after what would have been her 100th birthday with a Jan. 31 special, titled Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl.

For the event, Cher is singing a brand-new rendition of The Golden Girls‘ theme song, “Thank You For Being a Friend.”

Cher shared the high-energy clip to her social media pages on Friday (Jan. 28), with the caption, “Every Friend is Golden.”

The NBC special will air on Monday, Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. ET, with President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen and more coming together to pay tribute to the late icon.

The telecast, available to stream on Peacock the next day, will include clips and never-before-seen footage that best capture White’s unmatched spirit and comedic timing throughout her decades-long career.

White died on December 31 at age 99. The star joined the cast of The Mary Tyler Moore Show for the CBS sitcom’s fourth season in 1973 as Sue Ann Nivens, and she won two straight Emmys for outstanding continuing performance by a supporting actress in a comedy series.

On NBC’s The Golden Girls, which aired for seven seasons, White played the simple-minded Minnesotan Rose Nylund opposite Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty. She was nominated for lead comedy series actress in every year from 1986 through 1992, winning the trophy in her first try.

On Hot in Cleveland, which completed its six-season run in 2015, White was cast in her late 80s as the sharp-tongued Elka Ostrovsky, who takes care of the Victorian home inhabited by L.A. transplants played by Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves and Wendie Malick. That earned her a supporting actress Emmy nom in 2011.