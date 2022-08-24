Chelsea Clinton Deleted Kanye West From Her Playlist Despite His Music Being Some of Her ‘Favorite’

Chelsea Clinton is taking sides. The former first daughter reveals in a new interview for Entertainment Weekly’s digital cover story which artists she likes to listen to while running — and it’s no longer Kanye West.

“I’ve had to let go of Kanye, because it’s just, I can’t,” she told the publication. “Just the way that he has treated Kim Kardashian, the way that he has talked about women is unconscionable to me. That was some of my favorite running music, and I have removed it from my library.”

West, who now goes by Ye, has on multiple occasions called out on social media the reality personality for her parenting choices since she filed for divorce in February 2021. He’s also butted heads with Pete Davidson while the former Saturday Night Live star was dating Kardashian, including creating an animated video in which the rapper buries the actor alive, and posting a fake New York Times headline reading “Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28” after the couple broke things off.

With Clinton siding with Kardashian and banishing Ye from her playlist, whose tunes are still pumping through her headphones? Clinton, who just finished her first marathon last year, told EW that there are two artists she’s particularly fond of listening to while getting her adrenaline pumping. “If I’m on a dedicated running trail, then I’m definitely listening to hip-hop while I’m running: I listen to a lot of Jay-Z. I listen to a lot of old-school Beyonce,” she shared. “I really — maybe this is dating me — but I really like the stuff from the mid ’90s to, like, the late 2000s.”

But that’s not to say she’s not into current hip-hop. “I really like Megan Thee Stallion, and I also do love Cardi B,” Clinton said. “And I also love when Cardi B sings on other songs.”

The “Pressurelicious” rapper not only earned a spot on Clinton’s playlist, but will also be a guest on her eight-part Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, which she co-hosts with mom Hillary Clinton. The series premieres Sept. 9.