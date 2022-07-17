×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Charlotte Comedy Club Empties Before Man Fires Gun, Police Say

Actor and comedian Craig Robinson was scheduled to perform on July 16.

Craig Robinson
Craig Robinson at the 'Dolemite Is My Name' film premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 28, 2019. John Photography/Shutterstock

A man fired a gun inside a comedy club in North Carolina on Saturday night (July 16) shortly after it was evacuated and before actor and comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform, police said.

The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, media outlets reported. No one was injured.

Explore

Explore

Craig Robinson

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Club employees told WSOC-TV that the man waved a gun around and told everyone to leave before the venue emptied out. About 50 customers had been inside.

Related

Billy Corgan

Billy Corgan Announces Benefit Show for Highland Park Shooting Victims

“The suspect then discharged his weapon,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a statement on Twitter. “There were no injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.”

The man has not been identified.

Robinson has starred in movies such as Hot Tub Time Machine as well as the American version of The Office television show. He said he was safe in a video posted later Saturday night to his Instagram account.

Robinson said that he and others at the club were taken to a nearby concert where the pop group Big Time Rush were performing.

“I was in the green room and they were like ‘Everybody get out,’” he said. “It was wild. It was a moment for sure.”

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad