Charlie Puth Tests Positive for COVID-19: ‘I Think the Worst Is Behind Me’

Charlie Puth has tested positive COVID-19, he told fans via Twitter Wednesday (Dec. 15). The “Attention” singer shared a brief message abut the severity of his condition and also issued a brief warning for the holiday season.

“Hey everyone. I tested positive for Covid this morning,” he wrote. “I’m not feeling amazing but I think the worst is behind me. I write you this update, feeling like complete a–, in hopes that you will be safe and careful this holiday season. Love you and I’ll speak to you very soon.”

Explore Explore Charlie Puth See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Though Puth is now forced to take a break, he was gearing up to release his forthcoming single, “Light Switch,” before learning he had COVID-19. The singer teased the release of the track on his Instagram account earlier in December, and shared snippets of the song’s creation via his TikTok page on Sept. 16 — the video went viral and later amassed 14. 2 million likes. Puth has yet to provide an official release date for the track, but it is currently available to be pre-saved on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer. The 30-year-old has not announced any plans to head out on tour for 2022.

Puth recently collaborated with Elton John for the veteran singer-songwriter’s album The Lockdown Sessions. The body of work was released on Oct. 22, and their collaborative track, “After All,” was released as the second single after John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” which reached No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

See Puth’s tweet below.