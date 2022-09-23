Yes, Charlie Puth Is Definitely a Swiftie

Charlie Puth, turns out, is a Taylor Swift fan.

In a video circulating on TikTok on Friday (Sept. 23), the 30-year-old singer-songwriter is seen performing Swift’s breakthrough hit “Teardrops on My Guitar” for a crowd in New York City. He stops midway through and says, “Sidebar, this has nothing to do with anything, but Taylor Swift is the queen of these types of chords.”

He then gives the examples of Swift’s Fearless track “Fifteen” and her 1989 single “Blank Space,” which have similarly emotional chords. “It’s a classic chord progression that everybody has used, but she makes it feel different every single time.”

Explore Explore Charlie Puth See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

He concluded by joking, “Her album comes out two weeks after mine, so make sure to listen to mine first.”

See the TikTok here.

Puth’s Charlie arrives on October 7, while Swift’s Midnights is released on October 21. While describing his self-titled, third album, Puth recently told Billboard, “Maybe a cliche statement for an artist to sit on this white couch and be like, ‘Oh, this is my most personal work.’ But it is for me because I’ve never had an entire body of work that was my personality with some melody attached to it,” He added that some of his favorite songs on the record are “Smells Like Me” and “There’s a First Time for Everything.”

“I want people to be familiar with these songs, like they’ve heard them before, because they have heard them before,” he explained.

On what’s next for him, the “See You Again” singer shared, “I feel like I’ve always been, up to this point, the artist that you just hear on the radio or you listen to wherever you listen to music. No one’s ever cared about my personal life so I’m exacerbating that. I’m taking the sandpaper and I’m rubbing the wood [laughs] That’s a weird analogy.”