×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Charlie Puth Shows Off His Beatboxing in Flamin’ Hot Super Bowl Ad

Frito-Lay revealed on Monday (Jan. 24) that Charlie Puth will be joining Megan Thee Stallion in the star-studded ad.

Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth Courtesy Photo

Super Bowl LVI is heating up with its first-ever Flamin’ Hot commercial. Frito-Lay revealed Monday (Jan. 24) that Charlie Puth will be joining Megan Thee Stallion in the star-studded Super Bowl ad.

In the 30-second teaser, Puth is seen walking up to his trailer while showing off his impressive beatboxing skills, only to find that his snack stash has been raided. Upon investigation of the red Flamin’ Hot Cheetle footprints around the room, he finds a mysterious red feather.

Related

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy | Official

8 Best Moments From Part 1 of Kanye West's 'Jeen-Yuhs' Documentary

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Charlie Puth

Megan Thee Stallion

See latest videos, charts and news

Puth’s clip comes shortly after another teaser was released, showing Megan Thee Stallion as she walks up to her own trailer, only to be locked out by a mysterious animal. See it here.

The ad marks the first time in Super Bowl history that Flamin’ Hot will have its own in-game spot, featuring both Doritos and Cheetos brands. The campaign features a new flavor on the field, Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch.

Super Bowl LVI  is taking over Los Angeles on February 13, 2022. The game will be held at LA’s new SoFi Stadium, with kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Dr. DreEminemMary J. BligeSnoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar will all perform at this year’s halftime show.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad