Charlie Puth Shows Off His Beatboxing in Flamin’ Hot Super Bowl Ad

Super Bowl LVI is heating up with its first-ever Flamin’ Hot commercial. Frito-Lay revealed Monday (Jan. 24) that Charlie Puth will be joining Megan Thee Stallion in the star-studded Super Bowl ad.

In the 30-second teaser, Puth is seen walking up to his trailer while showing off his impressive beatboxing skills, only to find that his snack stash has been raided. Upon investigation of the red Flamin’ Hot Cheetle footprints around the room, he finds a mysterious red feather.

Puth’s clip comes shortly after another teaser was released, showing Megan Thee Stallion as she walks up to her own trailer, only to be locked out by a mysterious animal. See it here.

The ad marks the first time in Super Bowl history that Flamin’ Hot will have its own in-game spot, featuring both Doritos and Cheetos brands. The campaign features a new flavor on the field, Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch.

Super Bowl LVI is taking over Los Angeles on February 13, 2022. The game will be held at LA’s new SoFi Stadium, with kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar will all perform at this year’s halftime show.