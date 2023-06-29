Here’s How You Can Have Brunch With Charlie Puth

If you’ve always wanted to have brunch with Charlie Puth, and if you want to support the Grammy Museum’s Grammy in the Schools education programs, you can do both at the same time on Sunday, July 16 when Puth performs at VERSE LA.

Puth is set to perform in the Grammy Museum’s second-ever Sunday Brunch With… program. Jason Mraz headlined the first, which was held on April 2 in the same restaurant. Tickets for Puth’s show are $350 each — same as they were for Mraz.

Guests will eat a three-course brunch while listening to music performed by Grammy in the Schools education program alumni. Following the meal, Puth will perform for 45 minutes. The brunch begins at noon, Puth’s performance begins at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets include an open bar and a three-course brunch (vegetarian, vegan, gluten free and dairy free options available), along with complimentary valet parking. Tickets are partially tax deductible; receipts will be issued following the event.

Sunday Brunch With… is presented by City National Bank with support from Porsche Cars North America, Inc. This series is also supported by VERSE LA, which is owned by long-time Grammy Museum supporter and 13-time Grammy-winning mixer, Manny Marroquin.

Marroquin won three Grammys on Feb. 5 — record of the year for Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” best rap album for Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers and best Latin rock or alternative album for Rosalía’s MOTOMAMI. In addition, Marroquin has mixed all three of Puth’s studio albums to date — Nine Track Mind, Voice Notes and Charlie.

Puth has been nominated for four Grammys, though he has yet to win. He has landed four top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including Wiz Khalifa’s No. 1 smash “See You Again,” on which he was featured.

The Grammy Museum’s music education programs annually impact more than 35,000 K-12 students and teachers across the U.S.

For tickets and more information on Charlie Puth’s performance, click here.