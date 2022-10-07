From Charlie Puth to Stray Kids, What’s Your Favorite New Release of the Week? Vote!

Welcome to the first New Music Friday of October! With a slew of new albums and tracks from the likes of Charlie Puth, Willow and Stray Kids, there’s plenty for fans to listen to, and Billboard wants to know which release you have on repeat.

After a four-year wait, Puth dropped his self-titled third album Charlie after doling out a string of addictive, pitch-perfect singles such as “Light Switch,” “That’s Hilarious,” “Left and Right” featuring BTS’ Jung Kook, “Smells Like Me” and “I Don’t Think That I Like Her.” As its title makes clear, the studio set finds the pop singer at his most personal as he works through both a blow-dealing breakup and a split with his former record label.

Meanwhile, Willow comes raring back with her fifth LP <CopingMechanism>, an ambitious and hard-hitting 11 tracks that clock in at just 29 minutes total, while Quavo and Takeoff make their debut full-length bow sans Offset with Only Built for Infinity Links.

In the world of K-pop, recent Billboard cover stars Stray Kids finally unveil their latest Korean-language EP MAXIDENT, which contains lead single “Case 143” and sure-to-be STAY favorites such as “Give Me Your TMI,” “Super Board” and the Korean version of “Circus.”

As far as new songs go, Maisie Peters follows up her one-two punch of “Blonde” and “Good Enough” with the rollicking pinky promise of “Not Another Rockstar,” and Måneskin get in their feelings on rock ballad “The Loneliest.”

Which new release are you most excited about going into the weekend? Vote in Billboard‘s latest new music poll below!