Charlie Puth Loves ‘Being Naked’: ‘I Really Do Have Kind of a Nice Butt’

No stranger to the thirst-trap game, Charlie Puth has taken the concept to a whole new level with his racy new photoshoot for Interview Magazine.

The four-time Grammy Award nominee posed for a risqué set of photos including stills of him lounging nude in a bubble bath, grabbing his crotch in edgy leather pants, posing in a set of black boxer briefs, and, of course, showing off his toned body.

“I really have always loved being naked,” the “Attention” singer mused. “I’m not captivated by the way that I look, but I know that I’m not ugly. So sometimes I’d look at myself in the mirror and I’d be like, ‘I really do have kind of a nice butt.’ And what’s wrong with liking your features? I have really long arms and abnormally large hands. That’s probably why I play piano. Even today, I woke up and it’s kind of fun to look at yourself naked and admire your body.”

As much as the “Marvin Gaye” singer loves showing off, he also stresses the importance of consent. “I’m not going to ever be inappropriate and naked in front of people who don’t want to see me naked,” he said. “But If I’m in my backyard, there’s a lot of trees back there and I know that no one’s looking in, I feel safe. You get a lot of vitamin D. Is that what the sun gives?”

Charlie’s body-positive sentiments are also set to inform his forthcoming fourth studio album. The acclaimed singer-songwriter teased, “The goal is to make the music that’s going to be playing in the background when I do look at myself in the mirror.” According to Charlie, his next album is “half-done” and “will come out next year,” so fans still have some time to prepare for his sexy new record.

Charlie Puth has earned four top ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100 including the 12-week No. 1 single “See You Again” (with Wiz Khalifa). On the Billboard 200, the New Jersey native has scored three consecutive top ten albums: 2016’s Nine Track Mind (No. 6), 2018’s Voicenotes (No. 4), and 2022’s Charlie (No. 10).

See some of his photos for Interview below: