Charlie Puth Kisses Sabrina Carpenter in Teaser for Their Upcoming Collab

Charlie Puth and Sabrina Carpenter shocked fans on Wednesday (March 15) by locking lips in the TikTok teaser for what appears to be a new collab.

In the clip posted to the “Charlie Be Quiet!” singer’s TikTok account, the two pop stars get flirty as she attempts to feed him a candy heart while they’re surrounded by candles. “I always knew you had a tiny, tiny heart,” Puth banters before piano notes play over the scene and they lean in for the kiss.

The TikTok sensation cryptically captioned the video “3.31” and tagged both Carpenter and Dan + Shay, but fans weren’t quite sure what to make of the whole thing. “IM SORRY DID I JUST WITNESS SABRINA CARPENTER AND CHARLIE PUTH KISS?!?” one follower asked in all caps in the comments, while a second wrote, “I DON’T KNOW IF I WANT TO BE SABRINA OR IF I WANT TO BE CHARLIE.”

Other fans expressed concern over Puth’s relationship with girlfriend Brooke Sansone, which he confirmed back in December on his 31st birthday. “EXCUSE YOU WHAT ABOUT BROOKE,” one demanded. Another joked, “SHAWN MENDEZ [sic] PUNCHING THE AIR RIGHT NOW” in reference to the recent online chatter that Carpenter could possibly be dating Shawn Mendes.

The Charlie artist didn’t hint at a song title or any other details regarding his collaboration with the “Nonsense” singer, but the latter is already dropping the deluxe edition of her 2022 album Emails I Can’t Send this Friday (March 17) containing four new bonus tracks. Meanwhile, Puth most recently announced he’ll be hitting the road this spring for The Charlie Live Experience.

Watch Puth and Carpenter canoodle over a candy heart while you brace yourself for what’s coming at the end of the month below.