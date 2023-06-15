Charlie Puth Makes ‘Fast & Furious’ Return on ‘Angel Pt. 2’ With Jimin, Jvke & Muni Long: Listen

Charlie Puth has made his official return to the Fast & Furious franchise. The “Light Switch” singer is the latest musician to feature on the Fast X single “Angel Pt. 2,” which was released on Thursday (June 15).

Following Jvke, Jimin and Muni Long’s verses on the track — which were also features on the previously released “Angels Pt. 1” with Kodak Black and NLE Choppa — Puth hops on the later half of the piano-led song, telling the listener to be safe on their journey, wherever it may lead.

“So be careful when you’re on your way, on your way out/ That you won’t find your way back in the dark, dark/ And now I’ll pray for signs you’re doin’ OK out there/ And that you’re happy wherever you are, you are/ We weren’t meant to last forever/ Someone else will love you better/ Baby, now it’s time to let me go,” he sings.

Puth previously featured on the Furious 7 soundtrack with his feature on “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa. The track served as Puth’s first and only No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 when it was released in 2015, and charted on the all-genre tally for a total of 52 weeks.

“I owe so much to this franchise and have always been so proud to be a part of the Fast Family,” Puth said in a statement of being featured on the Fast X track. “I’m thrilled to come back and collaborate with all of these fantastic artists on ‘Angel Pt. 2.’”