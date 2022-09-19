Charlie Puth Talks ‘Personal’ Self-Titled Album, Working With Jung Kook & More

Charlie Puth is just weeks away from unveiling his third studio album, Charlie, on October 7, and leading up to the release, he sat down with Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly to talk about his newest musical direction.

“Maybe a cliche statement for an artist to sit on this white couch and be like, ‘Oh, this is my most personal work.’ But it is for me because I’ve never had an entire body of work that was my personality with some melody attached to it,” the singer-songwriter said of the forthcoming album, noting that among his favorite songs on the record are “Smells Like Me” and “There’s a First Time for Everything.”

“I want people to be familiar with these songs, like they’ve heard them before, because they have heard them before,” he explained.

On how his “Left And Right” collaboration with BTS‘ Jung Kook came to be, Puth explained, “The song was done. I sat on it for a couple of weeks and then I texted him the mp3. We were able to really get it done.”

To wrap things up, Puth shared what’s next for him. “Any song that I put out, I never think about, ‘Oh, well I have to top this one.’ I think about, ‘How different of a song can I follow this up with?'” he shared. “I feel like I’ve always been, up to this point, the artist that you just hear on the radio or you listen to wherever you listen to music. No one’s ever cared about my personal life so I’m exacerbating that. I’m taking the sand paper and I’m rubbing the wood [laughs] That’s a weird analogy.”

Watch Billboard‘s full interview with Charlie Puth above.