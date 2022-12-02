Charlie Puth Confirms New Relationship as He Rings in 31st Birthday: ‘Happy Birthday to Me’

Charlie Puth celebrated his 31st birthday on Friday (Dec. 2) by going public with his new relationship on social media.

The pop star shared a photo of himself adorably cuddled up with his girlfriend in a series of black-and-white photo-booth snaps. “Ohhhhh I’m NOT a loser…’cause I didn’t lose her!!! (Happy birthday to me.)” he captioned the post, referencing the lyrics to the fan-favorite song “Loser” from his latest album Charlie.

While Puth didn’t tag the woman in the photo, Instagram sleuths determined the singer’s lady love was Brooke Sansone. The stylish brunette, who runs the Instagram account @theeclosetnextdoor, shared the same photo in her Instagram Stories with the caption, “birthday boy @charlieputh” using a white-heart emoji.

Just before Thanksgiving, the “Left and Right” crooner performed a tribute to Lionel Richie with Stevie Wonder at the 2022 American Music Awards, complete with a superstar rendition of “We Are the World” featuring Ari Lennox, Melissa Etheridge, Yola, Muni Long, Smokey Robinson, Jimmie Allen and more.

On the red carpet for the awards show, Puth opened up exclusively to Billboard about finding success on TikTok, saying, “The yearn to collaborate” was what drew him to the social media platform in the first place.

“I remember being a 16-year-old kid on YouTube and just hoping and praying that I could one day collaborate with someone online and make music with them,” he added. “and the fact that, well everybody, kids of all ages are coming up to me, asking me to collaborate with them through the means of online communication, that’s pretty special and very full-circle.”

Check out Charlie’s birthday post with his girlfriend below.