×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Charlie Puth Claims He Was Ghosted by Ellen DeGeneres’ Record Label: ‘They Just Disappeared’

However, the "Left and Right" singer doesn't hold any ill will toward the talk-show host.

Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth Kenneth Cappello*

Charlie Puth spoke out about his experience with Ellen DeGeneres’ record label in a new interview on Saturday (Oct. 8).

In a conversation with the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast to promote his new album Charlie, the pop singer reflected on being signed to the talk-show host’s fledgling (and now-defunct) eleveneleven label in the early 2010s after his cover of Adele’s “Someone Like You” with pal Emily Luther went viral on YouTube.

Related

Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth Drops Self-Titled Album ‘Charlie’: Stream It Now

Puth compared his situation with DeGeneres’ label to Greyson Chance‘s recent accusations of the daytime star being “manipulative” and “opportunistic” as a mentor. “We both have different experiences, me versus Greyson,” he said. “But I do agree with him that nobody was really present, certainly after the creation of my first, like, demo EP. I didn’t really hear from anybody after that. Not putting any blame just on one person, but from a collective, all the people that were in that room, they just [makes woosh sound] disappeared.

“But even then, I was fortunate enough to [get] a scholarship to Berklee, so I was able to fall back on going back to school,” Puth continued. “So it was a real blunder that it didn’t work out, but I went back to Massachusetts and continued my education.”

The “Charlie Be Quiet!” singer also clarified that he doesn’t hold any ill will toward DeGeneres, saying, “People describe Ellen as rude. I’ve never experienced that. Maybe she likes me.”

Billboard has reached out to DeGeneres’ rep for comment.

The crooner’s new album Charlie arrived Oct. 7 via Atlantic Records and contains singles “Light Switch,” “That’s Hilarious,” “Left and Right” featuring Jung Kook, “Smells Like Me” and “I Don’t Think That I Like Her.”

Listen to Puth’s full interview about Ellen DeGeneres, the many inspirations behind Charlie and more here.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad