Charli XCX Had a Spectacular Wardrobe Malfunction While Presenting at the ARIA Awards: Watch

The bigger the stage, the more spectacular the wardrobe malfunction.

Thanks to the magic of pre-records, Charli XCX dodged her very own blooper when she presented at the 2021 ARIA Awards.

The British singer and producer beamed into last Wednesday’s virtual ceremony in Sydney to hand out the trophy for best pop release, collected by The Kid Laroi for his hit “Stay” with Justin Bieber.

For those who watched the stream, there was nothing out of the ordinary. But proving she’s a good sport, Charli (real name Charlotte Aitchison) shared the raw footage on her socials.

In the extended version, Charli delivers her piece to camera before her dress drops on the left to reveal much more than she anticipated.

Charli laughed it off, and she’s fine with her followers laughing with her.

She’s got much bigger things on her plate. Charli’s upcoming album, Crash, will be released March 18 of next year.

The forthcoming set includes the previously-released song “New Shapes,” featuring Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek, and will include assists from Rina Sawayama, Oneohtrix Point Never, A. G. Cook, The 1975’s George Daniel and Ariel Rechtshaid and more.

Crash is the followup to 2020’s lockdown release, How I’m Feeling Now, which cracked the Top 40 in the U.K. and Australia, and peaked at No. 111 on the Billboard 200.