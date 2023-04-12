Charli XCX Celebrates 10th Anniversary of ‘True Romance’: ‘This Album Was the Beginning of Everything’

Charli XCX‘s debut album, True Romance, has hit a milestone. On Wednesday (April 12), the pop star celebrated the LP’s 10th anniversary and thanked the producers behind the scenes and fans for their support.

“Wow. 10 years of true romance. This album – that initially not many people heard but quite a few people grew to adore – was the beginning of everything for me,” Charli’s message on her social media accounts began. “The beginning of discovering myself as a person – my voice, my confidence, how big I could make my hair, how I moved on stage…and the beginning of compiling all of those elements into myself as an artist. I was just a myspace kid inspired by teen movies, party photos and what felt like a very far away and impenetrable club scene.”

The 30-year-old singer then revealed that once she was able to move out to Los Angeles, the set finally began to take shape. She then thanked produced and songwriters Ariel Rechtshaid, Justin Raisen and Patrik Berger with their help on the record. In the list of thank yous, Charli also extended one to BloodPop for not suing her for using a beat of his on album deep cut “Grins,” which she described as “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever made.”

The “Good Ones” singer also shared a bit of history in the celebratory post, stating that she had originally planned to include her and Icona Pop’s 2012 hit “I Love It” on the album. “It’s funny to think that ‘I Love it’ almost went on this album, at one point as my own song, with me as the solo artist…perhaps if it had loads more people would have know about TR – and about me,” she added. “Perhaps literally everything would have been different. I think about that sometimes…but I’m happy it played out like this because I needed time to evolve and learn and hone.”

Charli concluded her message with a “thank you to everyone who’s been here from the beginning,” and simultaneously announced the arrival of an “original angel” reissue of True Romance — originally released on April 12, 2013 — now available alongside a commemorative shirt and prayer-style candle in her webstore.

Check out Charli XCX’s anniversary post in full below.