Charli XCX’s ‘SNL’ Performance Canceled: ‘I Am Devastated and Heartbroken’

Charli XCX will no longer be performing on Saturday Night Live tonight (Dec. 18).

She shared the news shortly after SNL made the announcement that Saturday’s show would tape without a live audience on Saturday as COVID-19 cases linked to the omicron variant surged in New York City.

“hi everyone,” she wrote on social media Saturday evening. “due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of snl my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead. i am devastated and heartbroken. myself, caroline, christine and all of our crews and teams have worked so hard all week alongside the snl team to bring the most amazing music performance to life. it can’t happen this time but I’ll be back! i am currently safe and healthy but of course very sad.”

Explore Explore Charli XCX See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“please look after yourselves out there and make sure you get vaccinated if you haven’t already,” Charli added.

As of Saturday afternoon, the singer — whose upcoming album, Crash, is set to be released on March 18 — had been promoting her planned appearance on the Paul Rudd-hosted episode through her Instagram and Twitter accounts. She’d shared pictures of “2014 baby me on snl vs 2021 grown me,” reminding fans to “tune in tonight.”

Charli’s new album features the song “New Shapes,” with Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek. Earlier on Saturday, she had teased that they would be joining her on SNL.

“stay safe everybody, much love,” Polachek wrote on Twitter, atop Charli’s update about the canceled performance.

“be safe everyone happy holidays we love you,” Christine added in a post.

Read Charli’s note below.