Charli XCX & Lorde Almost Dressed as Each Other for Halloween

Charli XCX took to Twitter on Friday (Oct. 28) to give fans some insight on what would have been an incredible Halloween costume this year.

“So, i thought about going as @lorde for halloween this year,” she tweeted, noting that she was also going to do a cover of the star’s breakthrough 2013 hit, “Royals.”

Even better, when Charli texted Lorde about her thoughts, the 25-year-old singer replied, “Ok, iconic. I’m going as charli xcx.” However, the plans ultimately fell through.

“We both cackled and then we were like, ok cute yeah but actually cba maybe next year,” Charli wrote. “So just so you guys know THE THOUGHT was there and we KNOW it’s legendary butttt we’re just lazy lol.”

Last year, Charli XCX brought some serious Halloween vibes to the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where performed “Good Ones,” the lead single from her fifth studio album, Crash, released in March of this year. For the performance, Charli XCX came out of her own tombstone, which was sat in a graveyard covered in mist.

Upon the album’s release, Crash hit No. 1 on Australia’s Albums Chart, and the British artist produced the same result impressive result on the Official U.K. Albums Chart.