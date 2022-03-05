Charli XCX Comments on the Unfortunate but ‘Iconic’ Nickname Cardi B Gave Her

Ahead of her SNL appearance this weekend, Charli XCX stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to reminisce about the time Cardi B made an unforgettable mistake with her name.

“We did a song together with Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha,” the “Baby” singer said of their 2018 track “Girls.” “It was one of those scenarios where we never actually met when we made the song. We shot the music video separately, and we were sending verses and whatever.”

As she recalled to Fallon: “And then she tweets the song, and I’m like, “Oh my god, Cardi B tweeted my name! This is huge!’ And then I like check the tag, and instead of ‘Charli XCX’ it’s ‘Charli STD.'”

“There is an account called Charli STD,” Charli explained. “I think Cardi tagged it not once, but twice.”

“I felt honored, actually,” she said. “I was like, ‘If anyone is gonna make this kind of online error, it’s gotta be Cardi because it’s iconic. I’m almost happy it happened. She can call me Charli STD whenever she wants.”

On Instagram, she shared the interview clip and thanked Cardi, filing the nickname moment as an “iconic piece of Twitter history.”

Charli XCX is set to perform as the musical guest on the March 5 episode of Saturday Night Live with host Oscar Isaac. She’s making up for her previously scheduled appearance, which had to be postponed due to concerns as the omicron variant of COVID-19 swept through New York City. Her new album Crash will be released on March 18.

Watch the Fallon interview clip below, and tune into SNL Saturday night.