Charli XCX Drops Snippet of ‘Beg for You’ Remix Featuring Rina Sawayama & SEVENTEEN’s Vernon

Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama‘s collaboration with SEVENTEEN‘s Vernon is coming … soon. The British pop artist released a video teaser Thursday (Feb. 24) for the trio’s upcoming project, a remix of hers and Sawayama’s song “Beg for You” featuring the K-Pop star.

Charli’s dance-pop single with the Japanese singer-songwriter originally came out Jan. 27, with the music video dropping a couple weeks later on Feb. 11. The pair has since enlisted Vernon, known for his spot in the 13-piece boy band SEVENTEEN, for an electro-pop remix of the track, which still doesn’t have a release date — just the promise that it’s coming “soon.”

In a new video clip posted to Charli’s Twitter and retweeted by SEVENTEEN’s account, the camera pans over a city skyline as a snippet of the remix plays, featuring Vernon providing vocal effects and singing the song’s desperate refrain, “Don’t leave me.” The caption tags SEVENTEEN, Sawayama and producer A.G. Cook, with a singular emoji that reads “SOON.”

The collaboration was first teased by Charli in a tweet replying to NME. “So, @charli_xcx and @pledis_17 when’s the collab coming?” NME asked Feb. 21, prompting the “Boys” singer to reply, “Actually kinda soon…”

Though the remix doesn’t have an announced release date yet, the timeline for Charli’s upcoming album is more concrete. The 29-year-old’s fifth studio album, Crash, is slated for March 18, with Oneohtrix Point Never, A. G. Cook, The 1975’s George Daniel, Ariel Rechtshaid and of course, Sawayama, on board as collaborators. “ALBUM IN 1 MONTH OMG,” she recently tweeted. Her tour kicks off March 26 and will see the pop star traveling across North America and Europe.

Watch the music video for Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama’s original version of “Beg for You” below.