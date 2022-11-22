×
Here Are All of Charli D’Amelio’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Performances

We've compiled all of Charli D'Amelio's Dancing With the Stars season 31 performances.

Charli D’Amelio and her Dancing With the Stars partner Mark Ballas were crowned the season 31 champions of the dance competition show, beating fellow final four contestants Shangela, Wayne Brady and Gabby Windey.

“I think for me, I really just gave everything I had to this journey and I got so much out of it, whether it’s confidence in my dancing, new friends, you know, memories that I’ll remember forever,” D’Amelio told Good Morning America on Tuesday (Nov. 22), the morning after winning.

Since season 31 kicked off on Disney+ in September, and throughout the past two months, the 18-year-old TikTok superstar and her pro dancer partner delivered some jaw-dropping performances, nailing ballroom dances from the Cha Cha and Argentine Tango to the Jive and Foxtrot.

If you missed out on the season, or if you want to relive D’Amelio’s champion season, we’ve compiled all of her Dancing With the Stars season 31 performances. See them below.

Week 1 – Cha Cha – “Savage” (Megan Thee Stallion)

Week 2 – Quick Step – “Bossa Nova Baby” (Elvis Presley)

Week 3 – Rumba – “No Time to Die” (Billie Eilish)

Week 4 – Jazz – Simpsons Theme

Week 5 – Contemporary – “When the Party’s Over” (Lewis Capaldi’s Cover)

Week 5 – The Jive – “You Make My Dreams” (Hall & Oates)

Week 6 – The Foxtrot – “Fever” (Peggy Lee)

Week 7 – Argentine Tango – “Tanguera” (Mariano Mores)

Week 8 – Tango – “Song 2” (Blur)

Week 9 – Viennese Waltz – “Glimpse of Us” (Joji)

Week 9 – Paso Doble – “España Cani” (Pascual Marquina Narro)

