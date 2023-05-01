Chance the Rapper Says He ‘Probably Would’ve Died’ If He’d Kept Using Drugs

Chance the Rapper got real in a recent interview about his drug use during the days of his Acid Rap mixtape.

“I probably would’ve died,” the MC told Complex in a video chat posted to the publication’s TikTok account on Sunday (April 30). “Definitely the way that I was livin’ at that time, I had everything in excess. Right after I dropped the project, I went on a few tours where I didn’t really make any money. But then I went on my first tour, my headlining tour, where I made some money, and I went and rented a crib.

“This was my first time living outside of my parents’ house in another city and having money and doing a lot of drugs,” Chance continued. “Like, a lot, a lot, a lot of drugs. And just becoming a different person, like a lesser person than I am now.”

Eventually, the freshman coach of The Voice credits making positive changes in his life to finding his “calling to become a better version of myself.” However, he recognizes in the interview that, had he not stopped using drugs, he “would just be the representative of acid.”

Released 10 years ago on April 30, 2013, Acid Rap served as the Chicago native’s breakout EP, hitting No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and charting even higher on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums at No. 3. The project also spawned fan-loved singles “Juice” and “Acid Rain.”

Nowadays, Chance is busy competing on season 23 of The Voice alongside fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Niall Horan. In August, he’s set to perform a special concert celebrating the 10th anniversary of Acid Rap at the United Center in Chicago.

Watch Chance the Rapper reflect on Acid Rap and his drug use below.