Chance the Rapper Rhymes About George Washington’s Death, Black History in New Song Teaser: Listen

Chance The Rapper arrives onstage at the 2021 REVOLT Summit at 787 Windsor on Nov. 12, 2021 in Atlanta.

A new Chance the Rapper era is on the rise, and he’s not here to play. The 28-year-old rapper teased a blazing clip of an unreleased song on Instagram Tuesday (March 1), implying on his Story that the track was made with Vic Mensa.

In the 43-second clip, Chance contextualizes the Black experience with events past and present, from his exultant version of George Washington’s death to modern day capitalism. “I heard George Washington died at the dentist getting fillings,” he rhymes. “He had slave teeth by the hundreds but bacteria by the millions … They crossed his arms like King T’Challa, that’s why I be smiling every time I see a dolla.”

“Felt cute might delete later,” he captioned the video.

The Chicago-born artist has been teasing a March music release for the past week, posting photos of him in the studio and captioning one post: “How bout a new one in March.” Finally, he’s giving slightly more detailed hints, following up his latest post with a few Instagram Stories that gave insight into the direction of his upcoming project.

For starters, he seemed to confirm Vic Mensa’s involvement in the unreleased song by reposting reactions to his teaser that tagged the “Reverse” rapper. He also shared another that said, “@ChanceTheRapper not playing,” before reposting a news story about a Black artist removing his artwork from a gallery when the venue’s owner allegedly refused to allow “his people” into the show. “This is the best representation at what my next project is like,” he wrote.

The “Cocoa Butter Kisses” artist hasn’t released an album since his 2020 Christmas record, Merry Christmas Lil Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving, opting for the past year or so to appear in collaborations with other artists. Last year he teamed up with Justin Bieber on “Holy,” and released “Winners” with Smoko Ono, Yxng Bane and Joey Purp, and in early February he lent his voice to Supa Bwe’s “ACAB” early February.

See Chance the Rapper’s explore politics, capitalism and history in his new song teaser below: