Chance the Rapper, Muddy Waters & More Featured in Museum Exhibit Highlighting Illinois Artists

A museum exhibit in Springfield is featuring a range of work from Illinois artists including Muddy Waters, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Chance the Rapper.

It’s called the “State of Sound” and runs through Jan. 23 at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. The exhibit features personal papers, rare artifacts and more than one dozen mini-documentaries.

Organizers said the exhibit was created to “explore the state’s impact on music history, from gospel to rock to jazz.” After the exhibit closes, the dozens of artifacts will be returned to owners around the country.

The museum “was honored to be entrusted with these incredibly important and personal items from some legendary artists. Tens of thousands of people got to enjoy them and expand their appreciation of music history” Christina Shutt, the library and museum’s executive director, said in statement. “But an exhibit with this many treasures cannot go on forever.”