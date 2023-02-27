Here’s Why Chance the Rapper Gave a Shout-Out to ‘Nice Dude’ Martin Short

Chance the Rapper recently had an unexpected run-in with Martin Short, and he sang the actor’s praises on social media because of it.

It turns out, the newest coach on The Voice boarded a commercial flight over the weekend, only to discover his seat was separated from that of his daughter, Kensli. “I really ain’t wanna inconvenience anyone by asking them to swap seats,” he tweeted on Sunday (Feb. 26). “But before I could say anything this kind older gentleman offered his seat to Kensli so we could sit together.

“We both said thank you and as he stands up, I realize it’s THE Martin Short!!” Chance continued. “So cool and Kensli freaked out cause she’s obsessed with The Santa Clause 3. What an awesome person! SHOUTOUT TO JACK FROST.”

The rapper also couldn’t resist posting a photo of Short as Jack Frost in the 2006 holiday three-quel along with the story of his kind act.

“But wait did Martin Short know it was thee Chance thee Rapper?” a fan asked after reading the “YAH Know” artist’s tale. “Definitely not, which made it way cooler,” Chance confirmed by quote tweeting the question. “He just a nice dude [I guess].”

Chance is currently gearing up for his freshman season in the spinning chairs of The Voice alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and fellow newbie Niall Horan when season 23 premieres on March 6. Meanwhile, Short is set to return for season three of his hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building opposite Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Paul Rudd and new additions Meryl Streep and Emily in Paris star Ashley Park.

