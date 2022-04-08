Celine Dion, Jonas Brothers, Katy Perry & More Artists ‘Stand Up for Ukraine,’ Calling for Refugee Relief

Celine Dion arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of 'Beauty and the Beast' at El Capitan Theatre on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a powerful message at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (April 3), urging the world to shed light on and support Ukrainians as they continue to fight for their freedom — and now celebrities worldwide are standing up for the war-torn country.

“On our land we are fighting Russia which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today, to tell our story,” Zelenskyy said in the video message . “Tell the truth about this war on your social networks, on TV; support us in any way you can. Any — but not silence.”

On Friday (April 8), countless entertainers took to their social media pages to #StandUpForUkraine and, on a wider scale, for all the world’s refugees and displaced people. Everyone from Celine Dion, the Jonas Brothers and Katy Perry to Bon Jovi, U2 and Garth Brooks shared heartfelt messages, urging world leaders and institutions to launch funding for refugees in Ukraine and beyond.

The social media rally comes just a day ahead of the Stand Up For Ukraine pledging event, scheduled for on Saturday (April 9) in Warsaw, Poland. The evening, hosted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in partnership with Global Citizen, has the goal of raising billions of dollars in funding to relieve the refugee crisis.

See the powerful #StandUpForUkraine posts by today’s biggest artists below.

I #StandUpForUkraine and for refugees around the world. I’m calling on world leaders to help all those who are forced to leave their homes. Please make sure that they get the support that they desperately need now: https://t.co/wDKhuLbFAV – Celine xx… pic.twitter.com/oWhlbiZplG — Celine Dion (@celinedion) April 8, 2022

La guerra es el silencio atronador del fracaso como humanidad. El mundo merece poesía, no balas. Levantemos conciencias al vuelo hasta comprender que La Paz es tarea de todos. Juntos, por ellos. #StandUpForUkraine @glblctzn

👉 https://t.co/gqpqxoEE2s

*Poema de Antonio Colinas* pic.twitter.com/KKPwOJOMGK — Alejandro Sanz (@AlejandroSanz) April 8, 2022

I supported and hope you will too #StandUpForUkraine https://t.co/vOzvuawg5d — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 8, 2022

@barenakedladies Refugees in Ukraine and around the world need urgent humanitarian aid. Barenaked Ladies are using their voices to demand action, and you can, too. Join them with @Global Citizen and make your own video calling for the world to support refugees everywhere. #StandUpForUkraine ForUkraine.com ♬ original sound – Barenaked Ladies

As the refugee crisis in Ukraine worsens, there has also been an increase in racism at the border. We all must #StandUpForUkraine, people of color, and those displaced globally to ensure that they get the support that they need now: https://t.co/SdsQvZYBQs pic.twitter.com/Z7klRaZUeA — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) April 8, 2022

World Leaders – We're standing up for Ukraine! Us 3 brothers are asking you to please help create a safe haven for those affected & fund billions for the refugees. UNITY is key!💙💛 #StandUpForUkraine https://t.co/4pHZO0yIWO @GlblCtzn pic.twitter.com/16jOtTIUyb — Black Eyed Peas (@bep) April 8, 2022

Refugees in Ukraine and around the world need our help now. Join all of us on E Street and @glblctzn as we #StandUpForUkraine, and stand up for those displaced globally because everyone deserves safe and humane living conditions. https://t.co/yzBeGVXDEJ pic.twitter.com/NnBTYCzeKy — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) April 8, 2022

In times of crisis, those who are impacted struggle to find shelter, food, and other basic necessities. That's why I’m calling on world leaders to mobilize billions of dollars to help those fleeing Ukraine and other areas of conflict. #StandUpForUkraine pic.twitter.com/zVEBRE9Jc5 — Carole King (@Carole_King) April 8, 2022

DMB stands with Ukraine and refugees all around the world. Join us and call for global support to fund this global humanitarian crisis. #StandUpForUkraine Help support Ukraine! Some organizations doing very meaningful work:@voices_org_ua@IMC_Worldwide @WCKitchen @CARE pic.twitter.com/tIlDbLe4Cf — dave matthews band (@davematthewsbnd) April 8, 2022

I’m devastated to see Ukrainians suffering – including the over 1/4 of a million people living with HIV there. Join @ejaf & @glblctzn as we #StandUpforUkraine to show our leaders we need to support Ukrainian refugees. Take action at https://t.co/z98aNISWKH pic.twitter.com/pJ1WbAa62X — Elton John (@eltonofficial) April 8, 2022

we're demanding action + calling on world leaders to mobilize billions of dollars to help those feeling Ukraine https://t.co/6qH1noSGFr #StandUpForUkraine pic.twitter.com/QXf04T81vF — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) April 8, 2022

Love one another and #StandUpForUkraine! love, g & t 🇺🇦 Join us and donate here: https://t.co/yhsZkSGZxU pic.twitter.com/Sf8EHljrSX — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) April 8, 2022

Refugees in Ukraine & around the world need urgent humanitarian aid. When crisis strikes those impacted struggle to find shelter, food & basic necessities. We are calling on world leaders to mobilize funds to help those fleeing conflict. #StandUpForUkraine https://t.co/U9OZsEeCzL pic.twitter.com/uiHJfnkUZz — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) April 8, 2022

82.4 million people globally have been forced to leave their homes due to conflict, violence, persecution, or human rights violations. #StandUpForUkraine and ensure that they get the support that they need now. @glblctzn Full Performance & Info: https://t.co/JOyqnC3YIV — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) April 8, 2022

I’m calling on world leaders and everyone who believes in the sentiment of IMAGINE, to stand up for refugees everywhere! Please advocate and donate from the heart. #StandUpForUkraine —Julian Lennon Full video: https://t.co/cWJsT9eoWc @GlblCtzn — Julian Lennon (@JulianLennon) April 8, 2022

We've all seen the horror unfold in Ukraine, so we know how desperately they need help, and this is the time for all of us – but most especially our leaders – to #StandUpForUkraine. Support the refugees! https://t.co/35fGiZR5t6 @GlblCtzn pic.twitter.com/0W8N1gAoCI — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 8, 2022

I’m using my voice to demand action, and you can, too. Join me and make your own video calling for the world to support refugees everywhere. #StandUpForUkrain pic.twitter.com/KFaz02GUXk — Luis Fonsi (@LuisFonsi) April 8, 2022

#StandUpForUkraine! Refugees in Ukraine and around the world need urgent humanitarian aid. We’re using our voice to demand action, and you can, too. Join us, make your own video calling for the world to support refugees and donate on: https://t.co/tjj3MYuLkX. @GlblCtzn pic.twitter.com/x8KU48NHdt — MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) April 8, 2022

Advocates are using their voices to call for billions of dollars in urgent refugee relief and humanitarian aid. Join me and @GlblCtzn as we #StandUpforUkraine. More information at https://t.co/LX35kdWj6c pic.twitter.com/KszbRGPTTB — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) April 8, 2022

#StandUpForUkraine and for refugees around the world to ensure that they get the support that they need now: https://t.co/PII5H1oZ3C pic.twitter.com/fEDMWzZ85T — Nicky Jam (@NickyJamPR) April 8, 2022

We’re standing up for Ukraine. We’re asking everyone who sees this to amplify this call — post yourself, share a video from an activist, or share this video — so that our world leaders know we need the world to stand up for Ukraine and support refugees #standupforukraine🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/rXJPap1Lu5 — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) April 8, 2022

82.4 million people globally have been forced to leave their homes due to conflict, violence, persecution, or human rights violations. Join us to #StandUpForUkraine and for refugees around the world to ensure that they get the support that they need now: https://t.co/iWfmzkurdb pic.twitter.com/CRxJBevBgU — Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 (@PearlJam) April 8, 2022

'Help! A Day In The Life' feat the Radiohead song 'I Want None Of This' is out now on limited coloured vinyl for the first time. All proceeds go to @WarChildUK to support the crisis in Ukraine & children in conflict zones round the world https://t.co/EMqxwjtLNO #StandUpForUkraine pic.twitter.com/vnNdo5TcMp — Radiohead (@radiohead) April 8, 2022

We’re calling on everyone to do and give what you can to help refugees around the world. #StandUpForUkraine https://t.co/I84417qg2q@GlblCtzn pic.twitter.com/iVHDGhqzJ8 — Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) April 8, 2022

come join me and @GlblCtzn as we #StandUpForUkraine and those displaced globally, because every deserves safe and humane living conditions 💙 https://t.co/ShBnMwwyJt pic.twitter.com/vCI1hrSF7J — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) April 8, 2022

Refugees in Ukraine and around the world need our help now. Join us and @glblctzn as we #StandUpforUkraine https://t.co/BdVSmrenil pic.twitter.com/W9FnUYxEUM — Third Eye Blind (@ThirdEyeBlind) April 8, 2022