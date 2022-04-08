×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Celine Dion, Jonas Brothers, Katy Perry & More Artists ‘Stand Up for Ukraine,’ Calling for Refugee Relief

On Friday (April 8), countless entertainers took to their social media pages to #StandUpForUkraine and, on a wider scale, for all the world's refugees and displaced people.

Celine Dion
Celine Dion arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of 'Beauty and the Beast' at El Capitan Theatre on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a powerful message at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (April 3), urging the world to shed light on and support Ukrainians as they continue to fight for their freedom — and now celebrities worldwide are standing up for the war-torn country.

“On our land we are fighting Russia which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today, to tell our story,” Zelenskyy said in the video message. “Tell the truth about this war on your social networks, on TV; support us in any way you can. Any — but not silence.”

Related

Trey Songz

Trey Songz Cleared in Las Vegas Sexual Assault Case

On Friday (April 8), countless entertainers took to their social media pages to #StandUpForUkraine and, on a wider scale, for all the world’s refugees and displaced people. Everyone from Celine Dion, the Jonas Brothers and Katy Perry to Bon Jovi, U2 and Garth Brooks shared heartfelt messages, urging world leaders  and institutions to launch funding for refugees in Ukraine and beyond.

The social media rally comes just a day ahead of the Stand Up For Ukraine pledging event, scheduled for on Saturday (April 9) in Warsaw, Poland. The evening, hosted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in partnership with Global Citizen, has the goal of raising billions of dollars in funding to relieve the refugee crisis.

See the powerful #StandUpForUkraine posts by today’s biggest artists below.

@barenakedladies

Refugees in Ukraine and around the world need urgent humanitarian aid. Barenaked Ladies are using their voices to demand action, and you can, too. Join them with @Global Citizen and make your own video calling for the world to support refugees everywhere. #StandUpForUkraine ForUkraine.com

♬ original sound – Barenaked Ladies

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad