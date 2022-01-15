Celine Dion Cancels Remaining North American Tour Dates Over Health Issues

Celine Dion is canceling the remaining North American dates of her Courage World Tour in an effort to recover from ongoing medical issues.

The 53-year-old superstar’s previously rescheduled U.S. and Canadian concert dates for March-April 2022 have been called off because of “severe and persistent muscle spasms” that are preventing the vocal icon from performing onstage, according to a statement posted Saturday (Jan. 15) on her website and social media accounts.

“I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” Dion said in a statement. “There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road.”

She added, “I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again. Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me.”

Dion’s muscle spasms were also a factor in the cancellation of her residency at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, which was scheduled for November 2021 and performances into early 2022.

The North American leg of Dion’s Courage World Tour was scheduled to launch on March 9 at the Ball Arena in Denver and conclude April 22 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The European leg of the trek is still scheduled to begin on May 25 in Birmingham, England.

Tickets purchased through authorized outlets will be refunded automatically to the credit card used for purchase, according to the news release.

The tour is in support of Dion’s latest album, Courage, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2019. It marked her first album to top the chart in 17 years since debuting in the top spot with 2002’s A New Day Has Come.

