Here Are 10 Celeb Moments From Super Bowl 2022 You Didn’t See on TV

The Los Angeles Rams came out triumphant in a nail-biting game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday night.

With the game taking place at Los Angeles’ own SoFi Stadium, the players and musical performers on the field weren’t the only stars America had its eyes on. Justin and Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter are only a few of the many celebrities spotted spotted in the crowd.

Some of the famous audience members were captured on the NFL’s cameras (like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck partying it up in their box), but even more star-studded moments were simply snapped on smartphones and posted to social media. From Doja Cat’s hilarious PDA prank on the jumbotron to a food icon meet-up, check out a roundup below.

1. Doja Cat’s PDA Prank

Doja Cat took her own advice to “get into it (yuh)” with —ahem— herself on SoFi Stadium’s jumbotron. The Planet Her singer pranked the crowd by pretending to make out with herself and looking stunned she was caught.

2. Justin Bieber Raps “Lose Yourself”

It looks like Justin Bieber doesn’t need hip-hop features anymore — the singer showed off his own rapping chops as Eminem sang his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself” during the halftime show.

JUSTIN BIEBER STANDING UP AND RAPPING TO @Eminem IS A WHOLE MOOD #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLVI pic.twitter.com/hsK7mc0r6x — kim 🍑 | 12 days (@peachesbiebss) February 14, 2022

3. Cardi B Bonds With Olivia Rodrigo

Just over a year after Olivia Rodrigo and Cardi B’s Twitter interaction about getting Happy Meals together in January 2021, the two got together IRL at the Super Bowl. Cardi B posted a video to her Instagram Story of Rodrigo busting out poses as the rapper shouts, “She’s so adorable!”

Cardi with Olivia Rodrigo at the #SuperBowl! pic.twitter.com/CeZt2VkerS — BU Media (@bu_media) February 14, 2022

4. Jay-Z Being Such a Dad

Dad first, hip-hop mogul second. Jay-Z took his daughter Blue Ivy Carter on the field to snap a few pictures of his now 10-year-old daughter.

Jay z is such a dad taking pics of Blue Ivy whenever he can🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/PIWKTg6fuH — 👑Shay-Li👑 (@badguyshay) February 13, 2022

5. Shawn Mendes Parties With Niall Horan

Heartthrobs upon heartthrobs! Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan look like they had a great time hanging out at the Big Game — rocking it out and taking selfies during the epic halftime show. Fingers crossed for a collab next?

Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes during the Super Bowl Halftime! pic.twitter.com/zzuKzpwzni — Harry and Niall News! (@HarryNiallNews) February 14, 2022

🎥| Niall Horan with Shawn Mendes via instagram story! pic.twitter.com/MuLwJziN4w — Niall Horan Daily News (@NiallHDailyNews) February 14, 2022

6. Kanye West Regrets Wearing His Mask

Judd Apatow took to Instagram to share a hilarious moment he overheard as an audience member, featuring none other than Kanye West. The rapper arrived to the game dressed in all black, complete with a black ski mask. “I overheard him say, ‘Man, I wish I didn’t go with the mask today, but now that I’m in it I can’t really bail on it,'” Apatow claimed in one post. Apatow later gave his followers an update, posting a photo of an unmasked Ye: “I got too hot. I can’t do it.”

7. Martha Stewart Meets Up With Guy Fierri

Who knew the Super Bowl would be the perfect place for a food icon meet-up? Martha Stewart was in the audience and snapped a picture with Mr. Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri.

8. Christina Aguilera Hangs Out With Megan Thee Stallion

Just a couple of Flamin’ Hotties. Megan Thee Stallion shared a carousel of photos from her first Super Bowl, leading with a selfie of her with Christina Aguilera.

9. Diplo’s $100K Bet With Oliver Tree

Oliver Tree took to social media to claim that Diplo lost a $100,000 bet with him after the Rams scored their final touchdown. Diplo was clearly not fazed — why else would he scribble Tree out of all his photos with him? Oh, and Diplo also rubbed elbows with Guy Fieri.

10. Mickey Guyton Meets Prince Harry

On the same day she took center stage singing the national anthem on football’s biggest stage, country star Mickey Guyton met Prince Harry. “He was just lovely. I even curtsied in my tracksuit,” she wrote.