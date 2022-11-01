From Lizzo to Harry Styles, Whose 2022 Halloween Costume Was Your Favorite?

The arrival of November means that Halloween has come and gone, but we’re not quite down reveling in spooky season just yet. Now that the holiday is officially over, Billboard wants to know which celebrity’s costume you declare the year’s best.

With an entire weekend to get ghoulish, many famous faces churned out multiple Halloween costumes between Friday and Monday, wringing as much Halloween spirit as they could out of the autumn air. A perfect example? Lizzo, who became rapper Blueface’s girlfriend Chrisean Rock on Friday (Oct. 28), painted herself in head-to-toe yellow as a frightfully accurate Marge Simpson on Saturday (Oct. 29) and a foul-mouthed NSFW Miss Piggy on Sunday (Oct. 30).

Then there was Ariana Grande and her bestie Liz Gillies, who admitted they filmed their hilarious video as Jennifer Coolidge and Jane Lynch’s characters from 2000’s Best in Show back in May.

Harry Styles continued the tradition of his fan favorite Harryween live show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles as Danny Zuko from Grease, even treating the audience to a cover of “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”

As far as couple’s costumes went, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox threw it back to the ’90s as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, while Frankie Jonas and his girlfriend went for a hilariously meta take as his older brother Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift.

However, Heidi Klum may have taken the cake by hosting the return of her famous A-list Halloween bash after two years away as a creepy crawly worm.

Check out our roundup of 2022 celebrity Halloween costumes, then vote for your favorite below.