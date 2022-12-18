Cecily Strong Serenaded by ‘Casual Elvis’ Austin Butler on Last Day at ‘SNL’: Watch

Cecily Strong received a heartfelt sendoff by Elvis star Austin Butler during her final day at Saturday Night Live on Dec. 17.

The longtime SNL cast member, whose departure from the NBC comedy series was announced on earlier in the day, appeared in a sketch titled “Blue Christmas” in which she portrays a RadioShack employee who is leaving the company after 11 years.

“As some of you know, this is Cecily’s last day working at RadioShack after eight incredible years,” SNL‘s Kenan Thompson, who plays the store’s manager, tells a group of her co-workers.

Strong quickly corrects her boss, tell him she’s actually worked at the company for 11 years. “I know, and eight of them were incredible,” Thompson replies.

To celebrate her last day, Thompson announces that RadioShack has hired a “casual” Elvis Presley impersonator for the special occasion. “Unfortunately, the costume was extra and we chose not to spring for that,” he says.

Host Butler then steps out, dressed in a black leather jacket with a white T-shirt and blue jeans, to serenade strong with a worthy rendition of Presley’s holiday classic “Blue Christmas.” He’s later joined by Thompson and fellow SNL cast members Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Bowen Yang and others.

Watch SNL's "Blue Christmas" sketch below, and see the full episode on Hulu here.